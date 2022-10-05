Russian men take the long road out to escape mobilisation

As soon as Vladimir Putin announced his military call-up for the faltering war in Ukraine, Timofey and Andrey, two brothers from Moscow, tried to book flights out of the country. But by the time they had logged on, prices had already shot up so fast that they couldn't afford the last remaining tickets out.

Instead, they jumped in the car. Their father drove them through the night some 700 km (450 miles) to Minsk in neighbouring Belarus. There, they got a flight the next morning to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

"We thought we might have to cross the [Belarusian] border illegally through the forests if they didn't let us out of Russia," said Andrey, 26, speaking from Tashkent. Both brothers asked that their surname be withheld to protect family back home.

Putin's call-up order has prompted tens of thousands of Russian men to flee the country, often by circuitous routes.

Kirill Ponomarev, a 24-year-old journalist from Voronezh close to Ukraine, set out to reach Yerevan in Armenia. It took him a week on a journey by car, train and plane spanning more than 10,000 km (6,000 miles).