US condemns 'war crimes' after Russia drone attack hits Kyiv apartment block

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his Monday evening video address, said there had been more attacks. "Right now, there is a new Russian drone attack. There are (drones) that have been shot down."

Interfax Ukraine news agency said Telegram users had reported blasts in the town of Fastiv just outside Kyiv, as well as in the southern port of Odesa.

Russian forces also targeted infrastructure across Ukraine in the second wave of air strikes in a week, like the first coming in the morning with people going to work and school.

Ukrainian soldiers fired into the air trying to shoot down the drones after blasts rocked the capital Kyiv on Monday morning. An anti-aircraft rocket could be seen streaking into the morning sky, followed by an explosion and orange flames, as residents raced for shelter.

US President Joe Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the White House "strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today" and said the attack "continues to demonstrate (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutality".

Mentioning a new, $725 million military aid package announced for Ukraine last Friday, she said: “We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“... We will continue to impose costs on Russia, hold them accountable for its war crimes."

A pregnant woman was among four people killed in the attack on the residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said there had been deaths in other cities but did not provide a full toll.