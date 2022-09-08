UK to set out $115 billion-plus plan to cut energy bills

Britain's new leader Liz Truss will cap soaring consumer power bills on Thursday and promote new sources of energy in an expected 100 billion pound ($115 billion)-plus package designed to limit the economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

With Britain facing a lengthy recession sparked by a near quadrupling of household energy bills, Truss - appointed prime minister on Tuesday - has said she will take immediate action to protect consumers and businesses.

A jump in government borrowing to fund the support package and a pledge by her to cut taxes has rattled financial markets. The pound fell against the dollar on Wednesday to levels last hit in 1985 and slid back towards that lowon Thursdayahead of confirmation of the package from Truss.