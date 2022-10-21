    বাংলা

    Four killed by shelling in Russia-controlled Kherson: official

    Ukrainian rocket artillery hits a ferry crossing in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Oct 2022, 05:53 AM
    Updated : 21 Oct 2022, 05:53 AM

    Four people were killed when Ukrainian rocket artillery struck a ferry crossing in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson late on Thursday, Moscow-appointed deputy regional governor Kirill Stremousov said on Friday.

    Authorities in the region which Russia proclaimed as annexed last month said this week they planned to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

