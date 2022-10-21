Four killed by shelling in Russia-controlled Kherson: official

Ovsyannikova has already fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe house arrest measures to which she had been subjected
Four people were killed when Ukrainian rocket artillery struck a ferry crossing in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson late on Thursday, Moscow-appointed deputy regional governor Kirill Stremousov said on Friday.
Authorities in the region which Russia proclaimed as annexed last month said this week they planned to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.