Women expect higher inflation than men, driven by food costs: ECB study

Women expect higher inflation then men and their outlook is primarily driven by food costs, a European Central Bank study found on Wednesday, a potential concern for policymakers as the rise in food prices is in double digit territory and increasing.

With inflation at a record high across the euro zone, the ECB has been raising interest rates quickly on concerns that it gets embedded in expectations, perpetuating rapid price growth in a hard-to-break cycle that could force it to tighten policy even more.

These fears appear to be substantiated by the study which showed that perception of food inflation matters the most and women tended to adjust their expectations disproportionately.