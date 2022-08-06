Head of Ukraine's Amnesty office leaves after group accuses Kyiv

The head of Amnesty International's Ukrainian branch is leaving the human rights body after the group accused Ukraine's armed forces of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas during the Russian invasion.

Amnesty made the comments on Thursday and Kyiv likened it to Russian propaganda and disinformation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the group of abetting what he called Russia's unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. The human rights group, he said, was trying to shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.