    বাংলা

    Head of Ukraine's Amnesty office leaves after group accuses Kyiv

    Oksana Pokalchuk, national Amnesty leader, says she is leaving because her team disagreed with the leadership of Amnesty International on values

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2022, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 07:29 AM

    The head of Amnesty International's Ukrainian branch is leaving the human rights body after the group accused Ukraine's armed forces of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas during the Russian invasion.

    Amnesty made the comments on Thursday and Kyiv likened it to Russian propaganda and disinformation.

    President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the group of abetting what he called Russia's unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. The human rights group, he said, was trying to shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.

    Oksana Pokalchuk, national Amnesty leader, said on Facebook late on Friday that the Ukrainian office has consistently noted that the information that Amnesty issued on Thursday should take into account the position of the Ukrainian defence ministry.

    "As a result of this, unwittingly, the organisation created material that sounded like support for Russian narratives. In an effort to protect civilians, this study became a tool of Russian propaganda," Pokalchuk said.

    "It pains me to admit it, but we disagreed with the leadership of Amnesty International on values. That's why I decided to leave the organisation," she added.

    Ukrainian officials have said they take every possible measure to evacuate civilians from frontline areas. Russia denies targetting civilians in what it describes as a "special military operation".

    RELATED STORIES
    Eleven killed, several injured in Croatia bus crash
    11 killed in Croatia bus crash
    The bus, which had Polish licence plates, slipped off a road at 5:40 am near Breznicki Hum in the direction of the capital Zagreb
    Shells hit power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant, fighting in east
    Shells hit power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant
    Russia and Ukraine accused each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as fighting raged again in Donbas
    Ukraine wants shipping safe passage deal extended beyond grain
    Ukraine wants shipping safe passage deal extended
    Kyiv calls for the safe passage deal to be extended beyond grain to other cargoes such as metals
    Ukraine has harvested 17.5m tonnes of grain so far, traders and ministry say
    Ukraine harvested 17.5m tonnes of grain so far in 2022
    Ukrainian farmers get an average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, the traders and the country’s agriculture ministry said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher