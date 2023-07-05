    বাংলা

    Putin says Russian economy faring better than expected

    Russia's technocrats have helped to offset some of the blow from sweeping sanctions by repurposing the economy and propelling it with cash

    Reuters
    Published : 5 July 2023, 03:20 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 03:20 AM

    President Vladimir Putin said late on Tuesday that the Russian economy was performing better than expected after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported to him that gross domestic product growth and inflation have been surprisingly positive.

    GDP growth may exceed 2% this year and consumer price inflation may not rise above 5% in annual terms, Mishustin told Putin at a meeting at the Kremlin. The International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to grow 0.7% this year.

    "Our results, at least for the time being, let's say, cautiously, are better than previously expected, better than predicted," Putin said, according to a transcript on the Kremlin's website.

    Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of June saw GDP growth of 1.2% and inflation at 5.7% in 2023.

    Russia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 and was under particular pressure in spring last year when Kyiv's allies imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine.

    Russia's technocrats have helped to offset some of the blow by repurposing the economy and propelling it with cash, with the finance ministry saying earlier that public spending was 26.5% higher year-on-year in the first five months of the year.

    On Tuesday, Mishustin told Putin that he had confidence that if there was no force majeure circumstances, the economy would perform well this year.

    "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin), the country's economy continues to confidently recover, despite the sanctions, despite all the impediments placed on our country," Mishustin said.

    The effect of the sanctions has been painful, however, with Western financial markets and many export markets for Russian companies and commodities closed.

    Crucial oil and gas revenues in January-May of this year were nearly half of what they were a year ago in the corresponding period, blamed on lower prices for Urals crude and lower natural gas export volumes.

    Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has repeatedly said Russia's budget deficit this year would be no more than 2% of GDP, although most analysts disagree.

    The International Monetary Fund is among those expecting Russia to see a sharply wider budget deficit this year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Jun 28, 2019.
    Aborted mutiny 'somewhat weakened' Russian leader: Trump
    If Putin were no longer in power, however, "you don't know what the alternative is. It could be better, but it could be far worse," Trump said
    A man walks near a board showing currency exchange rates of US dollar against the Russian rouble in in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 24, 2023.
    Russia back in investors' focus
    Russian mercenaries advanced most of the way to Moscow after capturing the city of Rostov, but then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Jun 16, 2023. REUTERS
    We wish to strengthen ties: UAE president to Putin
    The Middle East economic powerhouse has sought to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the Ukraine war
    Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement following talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jun 15, 2023.
    Russia, Turkey agree on Putin visit to Turkey 'soon'
    The visit would be Putin's first to a NATO country since he ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan