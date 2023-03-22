Macron stands firm on pension bill as protests escalate

French President Emmanuel Macron drew an angry response from unions and opposition parties on Wednesday when he said he would press on with plans to raise the pension age, rejecting calls for a U-turn in response to growing public anger.

Unions said a ninth nationwide day of protests and strikes on Thursday would draw huge crowds against what they described as Macron's "scorn" and "lies."

"Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No," Macron said in a TV interview. "But there are not a hundred ways to balance the accounts ... this reform is necessary."

Polls show a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation, which will raise the age at which one can draw a pension by two years to 64.

Protests against the bill have drawn huge crowds in rallies organised by unions since January.

Most have been peaceful, but anger has mounted since the government pushed the bill through parliament without a vote last week. The past six nights have seen fierce demonstrations across France with bins set ablaze and scuffles with police.