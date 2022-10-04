Grim winter looms as wartime Ukraine braces for infrastructure attacks

'PEOPLE ARE WORRIED'

Residential areas in cities are centrally-heated by power stations fuelled by natural gas, but heating apartment blocks with smashed windows and walls is dangerous because the pipes could freeze and wreck the local system.

The latest tally is 50,000 buildings and houses damaged during Russia's invasion as well as 350 of Ukraine's thousands of heating facilities, including several big ones, the minister for communities and territories development told a briefing on Monday.

Just a few blocks from Kobzar's flat, a priest, Viacheslav Koyun, is boarding up smashed windows for elderly neighbours so the heating can be turned on in their block.

"People are worried, the majority have left. We have literally five people in each stairwell. It's mainly pensioners, I've only stayed because it wouldn't be good to abandon the block and the pensioners," he says.

If there are disruptions to the heating system, electricity supplies would become vital and many people have purchased electric-powered heaters.

But the electricity network could be overwhelmed if people use their own heating equipment en masse as the devices require more power, Sviatoslav Pavlyuk, director of the Association of Energy Efficient Cities of Ukraine, said on television.

Energy officials are declining to disclose detailed data about the state of infrastructure and national energy reserves citing wartime secrecy - and possibly so as not to stir panic.

But in a rare disclosure on Saturday, energy officials said two power sub-stations in an undisclosed location in the south were "completely destroyed" by Russian attacks in late September.