War makes life even harder for Ukraine's visually impaired

Viktor Solovyanenko has gone out as little as possible since Russia invaded Ukraine because he fears stepping on unexploded munitions or sharp objects.

He is part of a small community of visually impaired people in the eastern city of Kharkiv who can hear the war but cannot see the damage wrought by nearly six months of Russian bombardment.

"Potentially, I could be stepping on something that might explode. It’s horrible, really horrible. It's dangerous for me to go outside," Solovyanenko, 54, said. "I try to walk around the city as little as possible because it's dangerous."