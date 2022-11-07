Why Ukraine's southern Kherson region is a strategic prize

Ukrainian forces are piling pressure on Russian troops in the southern region of Kherson that Moscow occupied in February at the start of its invasion of Ukraine. Losing control of the region would be another big setback for President Vladimir Putin.

Here is why the region is strategically important for the course of Russia's war in Ukraine.

GATEWAY TO CRIMEA

Kherson region borders Crimea and provides Moscow with a land bridge to the Black Sea peninsula that it seized from Kyiv in 2014. Ukraine retaking swathes of Kherson region would deprive Moscow of that land corridor. It would also bring long-range Ukrainian artillery closer to Crimea, which Moscow sees as vitally important to its interests.

The peninsula, whose annexation Putin sees as a key achievement of his more than two decades in power, is home to a huge Russian military force and the Black Sea Fleet, which Moscow uses to project power into the Mediterranean and the Middle East.