Ukrainians flee from Russian annexation - while they still can

DOORS CLOSING

The couple gathered their clothing, abandoned their home, and departed their town early on Sunday. Russian troops initially barred them from crossing but let them out after three nights, they said.

"We left because we could feel the pressure, the doors were closing and we would not be able to leave," said shopkeeper Lyudmila Sapronov, 48, whose family travelled in a second car along with the Gorobets family.

With public schools ordered to switch to the Russian curriculum and classes in Russian next month, she did not want her 13-year-old son Bogdan returning to the local school.

"You can imagine how I feel now," she continued, her eyes welling with tears. "As soon as we crossed the checkpoint, the first photo I took was of the Ukrainian flag. I'm happy."

An air raid siren sounded, and a downpour drenched the parking lot of the Epicenter home improvement store that hosts the reception centre in plastic shelters. A US-based charity, World Central Kitchen, was providing hot meals inside a tent.

"The line of vehicles was so long you could not see the end of it," recounted another man, Andriy, 37, who declined to give his last name, standing by the yellow, mud-spattered minibus in which he arrived with his wife, two children and parents.

"Seventy percent of people are leaving because of the referendum. There was no light, no gas, and no work and all of a sudden, you get the referendum," said the agricultural worker from Beryslav, in Kherson province. "It's complete nonsense. I don't know a single person among those I know who voted."

He said he saw passers-by forced to fill out ballots on their knees at a Bereslav crossroad.

Russia says voting has been voluntary and turn-out has been high. Pro-Russian officials have published what they describe as results showing overwhelming support for annexation. Kyiv and Western countries call the exercise a complete sham, aimed at justifying the annexation of territory seized by force.

"If I came to your home and told you, 'Now this place is mine,' what would you do?" chimed in Andriy's 60-year-old father Viktor.

"Would you hand it over? No, you would chase them off with a pitchfork. The Russians are morally ugly. This is all awash in blood."