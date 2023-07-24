    বাংলা

    Russia's Putin: Black Sea grain deal became meaningless

    Saying that Russia's conditions for the extension had been ignored, Moscow last week quit the deal

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2023, 03:28 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 03:28 AM

    Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains because the agreement lost its meaning, President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article published early on Monday.

    "The continuation of the 'grain deal' - which did not justify its humanitarian purpose - has lost its meaning," Putin said, according to the article on the Kremlin's website.

    Saying that Russia's conditions for the extension had been ignored, Moscow last week quit the deal which had allowed Ukraine a year ago to export grain from its Black Sea ports, despite the war, to alleviate a global food crisis.

    The key demands Putin presented last week for Moscow to return to the deal, however, did not directly refer to humanitarian purposes.

    After quitting the deal, Russia has been pounding Ukrainian food-exporting ports nearly on a daily basis. An attack on Sunday on the southern port of Odesa killed one person and injured scores more.

    Writing ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit that will take place in St. Petersburg on Thursday and Friday, Putin said that Russia expects a record harvest this year.

    "I want to assure that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain both commercially and free of charge, especially since we again expect a record harvest this year," Putin said.

    Russia and the West have been increasingly vying for influence in Africa. Although Moscow has so far invested very little there, according to data from the United Nations, Russia has been on a diplomatic push to win the continent's support.

    During a UN vote in March 2022 to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 28 African nations voted in favour of the resolution, but 25 either voted to abstain or did not vote at all.

    "Russia will continue to vigorously work on organising the supply of grain, food, fertilizers and more to Africa: we highly value and continue to dynamically develop the entire range of economic ties with Africa," Putin wrote.

    RELATED STORIES
    Turkey-flagged bulk carrier Tq Samsun leaves the sea port of Odesa, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ukraine Jul 16, 2023.
    Russia bombards Ukraine ports, threatens ships
    New signals that Moscow is willing to use force to reimpose its blockade of one of the world's biggest food exporters set global prices soaring
    A view shows a crater made during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location in Odesa region, Ukraine Jul 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately striking Odesa port
    Russia attacked Odesa for the second consecutive night after quitting a deal that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea
    Amfitriti, a bulk carrier part of the Black Sea grain deal, and other commercial vessels wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi in Istanbul, Turkey, May 10, 2023.
    UN asks Putin to extend Black Sea grain deal
    Guterres sent a letter to Putin proposing a way forward to further facilitate Russian food and fertiliser exports
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with war correspondents at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia Jun 13, 2023.
    Russia thinking of ditching grain deal: Putin
    Bangladesh is among the top destinations of more than 31 million tonnes of mainly corn and wheat exported by Ukraine under the Black Sea deal, according to UN data

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen