Russia's Putin: Black Sea grain deal became meaningless

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal that ensured the safe export of Ukrainian grains because the agreement lost its meaning, President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article published early on Monday.

"The continuation of the 'grain deal' - which did not justify its humanitarian purpose - has lost its meaning," Putin said, according to the article on the Kremlin's website.

Saying that Russia's conditions for the extension had been ignored, Moscow last week quit the deal which had allowed Ukraine a year ago to export grain from its Black Sea ports, despite the war, to alleviate a global food crisis.

The key demands Putin presented last week for Moscow to return to the deal, however, did not directly refer to humanitarian purposes.