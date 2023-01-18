Exhausted and struggling to pay bills, British nurses go on strike

Tens of thousands of nurses across England walked out of hospitals on Wednesday, on strike over low pay that they say leaves them struggling to cover their bills and extreme stress at work that has pushed many to the edge.

Nurses, like ambulance workers, train drivers, teachers, postal workers and employees in many other sectors, are taking industrial action in search of better pay and conditions as inflation tops 10 percent while their wages rise much more slowly.

"This job is slowly killing nurses," said David Hendy, a 34-year old nurse joining around 100 others on the picket line outside University College London Hospital.

That was one of dozens of protests taking place as part of strikes by the Royal College of Nursing - the second wave of its industrial action, having walked out en masse for the first time in its 100-year history in December.

“The nursing workforce in the last 10 years has been through hell and back. We've got through COVID, I've got colleagues who died from COVID. I myself have had it three times,” Hendy said, holding back tears. "Morale is rock bottom."