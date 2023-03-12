Britain's Sunak flies to US to advance three-way sub pact with Australia

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is flying to the United States on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in order to finalise details of a submarine pact aimed at countering China.

Britain will also publish an update to its security, defence and foreign policy, known as the Integrated Review, on Monday, setting out how it will respond to a world of increasing threats.

Since the last update in 2021, Russia has invaded Ukraine and tensions with China have risen.