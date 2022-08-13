Ukraine, Russia blame each other for nuclear plant shelling

On Friday, a senior Russian official said Moscow had told Washington that if the US Senate succeeded in passing a law to single out Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism", diplomatic ties would be badly damaged and could even be broken off.

Such a law would cause "the most serious collateral damage for bilateral diplomatic relations, to the point of downgrading and even breaking them off," TASS news agency quoted Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the United States and other countries to give Russia that designation, accusing its forces of targeting civilians, which Moscow denies.

"After everything that the occupiers have done in Ukraine, there can be only one approach to Russia - as a terrorist state," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday.

RADIOACTIVE MATERIALS

Ukraine's Energoatom agency, whose workers still operate the Zaporizhzhia plant under Russian occupation, said the power station was struck five times on Thursday, including near where radioactive materials are stored.

Russia says Ukraine is recklessly firing at the plant. Kyiv says Russian troops struck it themselves, and are also using the plant as a shield to provide cover while they bombard nearby Ukrainian-held towns and cities. Reuters could not verify either account.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not damage the infrastructure (of the plant), do not strike where there may be a danger on a global scale. We understand that the invaders are hiding behind such a shield because it is not possible to strike there," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, told Ukrainian national television.

Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev dismissed such accusations as "100% nonsense".

Nuclear experts fear fighting might damage the plant's spent fuel pools or the reactors.

"There is no nuclear power plant in the world that was designed to operate in a war situation," said Mycle Schneider, coordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report.

Beyond a shell strike, a loss of electrical supply needed to keep the reactors cooled and the psychological state of the Ukrainian workers were major concerns, he said.

The main Ukrainian front lines have been comparatively static in recent weeks, but fighting has been intensifying lately in anticipation of what Ukraine says is a planned counteroffensive in the south.

Ukraine's General Staff on Friday reported widespread shelling and air attacks by Russian forces on scores of towns and military bases, especially in the east where Russia is trying to expand territory held on behalf of separatist proxies.

One shell hit the road outside 74-year-old Iryna's home in Kramatorsk on Friday morning, less than 12 miles from the frontline.

"Everything is destroyed. The windows are gone, the roof on one side is gone," said the pensioner, who only gave her first name. "When it rains everything will be wet inside. What now? We don't have the resources to leave. Where would we go?"