Ukraine encircles thousands of Russian troops at Lyman stronghold

Ukraine said on Saturday it had encircled thousands of Russian troops around the eastern town of Lyman, in a battlefield rebuttal to the Kremlin a day after it proclaimed the region to be part of Russia.

The capture of Lyman would be a major setback for Russia after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of the Donetsk region, along with three others, at a ceremony in Moscow on Friday condemned by Kyiv and the West as a farce.

Russia has 5,000 to 5,500 troops at Lyman but their numbers may be lower because of casualties and troops trying unsuccessfully to break out, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces said.

"The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded," the spokesperson, Serhii Cherevatyi, said on television.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.