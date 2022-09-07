Ukrainian 'counter-attack underway,' UN pushes for nuclear plant's safety

Ukrainian forces have attacked the Russian-held eastern town of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region, a senior pro-Moscow separatist official said, as Ukrainian officials remained guarded about how a counter offensive was faring.

Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian television, without giving locations, that a "counter-attack is underway and ... our forces are enjoying some success. Let's leave it at that".

A presidential adviser had earlier tweeted that there would be "great news" coming from the president on the operation in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

In his evening address, however, President Volodymyr Zelensky made scant mention of operations in the Kharkiv region, but he did say five Russian cruise missiles were shot down on Tuesday, most of them in the south.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the Ukrainian officials' comments and there was no immediate response from Russia.