EU to air ideas on guarding prized technology with eye on China

The Commission will need to tread carefully because granting of export licences and weighing security interests are national competences that EU governments will want to retain.

A Dutch plan that effectively bars Chinese companies from buying the most advanced lithography tools of ASML ASML.AS, which are used to make semiconductors, is a case in point. The Dutch acted alone, but wanted restrictions throughout the EU. EU officials point out there is no clear way to do this.

The EU does control exports of specified "dual-use" goods that can have military applications, but this does not cover emerging technologies.

"EU member states are not ready to hand over export controls as a whole but we will probably see something more along the lines of greater cooperation," an EU diplomat said.

EU diplomats say the bloc must determine carefully what risks it wants to limit and establish that they cannot be contained by existing measures.