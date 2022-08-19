Strikes to bring London's transport network to a halt

London's transport network will grind to a halt on Friday as tube and bus workers strike over pay and conditions, the latest in a summer of labour market disputes as double-digit inflation eats into wages.

Severe disruption was expected on all London Underground lines, London Overground services would be reduced, and dozens of bus routes in the west of the city would not run as normal, Transport for London (TFL) said.

Tens of thousands of workers from the wider national rail network walked out on Thursday and will do so again on Saturday.