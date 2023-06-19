Ukraine targets initial $40bn for 'Green Marshall Plan'

Giving the figure of $40 billion for an initial phase of reconstruction, Rostyslav Shurma, a deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said the first focus would be the iron and steel industry.

The sector contributed around 10% of Ukrainian GDP in 2021, a third of export revenues and employed around 600,000 people. It also accounted for 15% of the country's carbon emissions and Shurma said there was now an opportunity to build an industry driven by renewable energy.

"If you have to rebuild, it is logical to rebuild green in line with new technologies... Our vision is to build a 50 million tonnes green steel industry in Ukraine," he said.

Doing so would allow the country to become the world's cheapest supplier of green steel and a major support to Europe's efforts to decarbonise, driven by an investment push in new wind, solar, nuclear and hydro power.

Many of the country's damaged legacy steel plants were built in locations that suited their reliance on coal as a power source, but they were now free to build closer to the iron ore deposits and away from the Donbas region, Shurma said.

To help raise $20-$40 billion in initial funding, Ukraine plans a coalition of industry, public and private sector stakeholders to develop the plan, including doing initial scoping work on projects.