Ukraine security chief says basing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will destabilise Belarus

A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would destabilise that country, which he said had been taken "hostage" by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision on Saturday, sending a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine and escalating a standoff with the West.

Although the move was not unexpected and Putin said it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises, it is one of the Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago.

Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, called it "a step towards internal destabilisation of the country" adding it maximises what he called the level of "negative perception and public rejection" of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society.

"The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," he wrote on Twitter.

Putin likened his plans to the US stationing its weapons in Europe, and said Russia would not be transferring control of the weapons to Belarus. However this could be the first time since the mid-1990s that Russia has based such weapons outside the country.