Book app connects Ukrainian fathers with refugee children

According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, 90 percent of the more than 7 million refugees from Ukraine are women and children. In a recent UNHCR survey, more than three-quarters of all refugees questioned said they had suffered a family separation.

Packages with five bilingual books in Ukrainian and Dutch, or Ukrainian and German, can be requested by refugee families from the Better Time Stories website.

Using donations received since late September, around 1,000 orders have been accepted in the Netherlands, of which 200 have already been delivered. Shipments for the German language version have not started yet, Shmyhelskyy said.

The mailed package, which includes all five books to accompany the app, costs 15 euros.

Yulia Bilan, a mother of two sons, is eight months pregnant and has been living as a single parent in The Hague since the war broke out. Her husband remains in Bucha, near Kyiv.

Her boys Ilja, 10, and Pasha, 11, are a too old for picture books but were happy to receive their first Ukrainian books in months, which they are reading to their unborn sister.

The books are helping her family process difficult emotions, Bilan said, as her son Pasha showed visitors his favourite, a book called "The Day War Came To Rondo".

Mykhalchenko said he will savour reading to Olivia until he drives back to Ukraine next week, leaving behind his wife, 37-year-old Alla. He lives in Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea that is the target of frequent Russian missile attacks.

Alla said the audiobooks her husband recorded have helped her feel less alone.

"Before we fall asleep we listen to his voice and fall asleep more safe, more quiet," she said.