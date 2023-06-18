'Vucic out': Serbian protesters keep heat on government

Serbians paraded life-size figures of leading government figures in prison jumpsuits on Saturday during a seventh week of protests since two mass shootings triggered nationwide protests.

In the capital Belgrade, tens of thousands of demonstrators blocked a major highway and demanded that government heads roll for permitting a culture of violence they said was to blame for the killings of 18 people on May 3 and May 4.

In the first such coordinated events of the protest campaign, marchers also blocked streets in Novi Sad in the north, Nis in the south and Kragujevac in central Serbia.