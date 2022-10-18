    বাংলা

    France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation

    The country’s trade unions demand for higher salaries, posing President Emmanuel Macron one of his stiffest challenges since his reelection in May

    Juliette JabkhiroReuters
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM

    French trade unions began a nationwide strike on Tuesday, asking for higher salaries amid decades-high inflation and posing President Emmanuel Macron one of his stiffest challenges since his reelection in May.

    The strike, which will primarily affect public sectors such as schools and transportation, is an extension of the weeks-long industrial action that has disrupted France's major refineries and put petrol stations' supply in disarray.

    Trade union leaders are hoping workers will be energised by the government's decision to force some of them to go back to work at petrol depots to try and get the fuel flowing again, a move some say put in jeopardy the right to strike.

    The CGT union notably has called for continued walkouts into a fourth week at TotalEnergies, despite the oil company reaching a deal including a 7% increase and a bonus on Friday with other unions. The CGT is demanding a 10% pay rise, citing inflation and the firm's huge profits.

    Eurostar said it was cancelling some trains between London and Paris because of the strike.

    As tensions rise in the euro zone's second-biggest economy, strikes have already spilled over into other parts of the energy sector, including nuclear giant EDF, where maintenance work crucial for Europe's power supply will be delayed.

    A representative of the FNME-CGT union on Monday said strikes were affecting work at 10 French nuclear power plants, with further maintenance delays at 13 reactors and French power production reduced by a total of 2.2 gigawatts.

    In public transport, major disruptions are expected in local traffic, including in the Eurostar, trains and suburban trains, as well as the Paris subway.

    Civil service workers' unions have also called for joining Tuesday's strike, with possible disruptions in schools and other public facilities.

    The strikes are happening in a tense political context as the French government is set to pass the 2023 budget using special constitutional powers that would allow it to bypass a vote in parliament, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday.

    Demonstrations are scheduled all over the country, with one in Paris starting at 1200 GMT.

    Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to protest against soaring prices. The leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside this year's Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Annie Ernaux. Melenchon called a general strike for Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Firefighters help a local woman evacuate from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022.
    Russia hits infrastructure targets across Ukraine
    Moscow steps up what look like a deliberate campaign to destroy electricity and water facilities before winter
    A view shows a site of a plane crash on residential building in the southern city of Yeysk, Russia Oct 17, 2022.
    13 dead as fighter jet crashes into apartments in Russian city
    The plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off, injuring a further 19 people
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a news conference in London, Britain, Oct 14, 2022.
    Truss's tumultuous first six weeks in office
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting for her political survival after just six weeks in the job
    Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng exits a car on Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct 14, 2022.
    UK parliament grants urgent question on Kwarteng sacking
    A British minister will answer the urgent question, after the Speaker of the House of Commons granted a request by the opposition Labour Party

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher