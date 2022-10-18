France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation

French trade unions began a nationwide strike on Tuesday, asking for higher salaries amid decades-high inflation and posing President Emmanuel Macron one of his stiffest challenges since his reelection in May.

The strike, which will primarily affect public sectors such as schools and transportation, is an extension of the weeks-long industrial action that has disrupted France's major refineries and put petrol stations' supply in disarray.

Trade union leaders are hoping workers will be energised by the government's decision to force some of them to go back to work at petrol depots to try and get the fuel flowing again, a move some say put in jeopardy the right to strike.

The CGT union notably has called for continued walkouts into a fourth week at TotalEnergies, despite the oil company reaching a deal including a 7% increase and a bonus on Friday with other unions. The CGT is demanding a 10% pay rise, citing inflation and the firm's huge profits.

Eurostar said it was cancelling some trains between London and Paris because of the strike.