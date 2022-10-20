Spain, France have owners pay for yachts frozen under Russia sanctions

Spain and France have authorised the owners of superyachts frozen under sanctions against Russian businessmen to pay for their upkeep, three sources told Reuters.

In Spain, six vessels were frozen following sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The "majority" of the owners are paying their maintenance, crew, docking and insurance fees, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Individuals are normally restricted from making financial transactions in jurisdictions where they are sanctioned but the Spanish and French governments are authorising the payments under EU and national legislation, according to three sources.

Spain's Finance Ministry told Reuters that a 2014 law - adopted after Russia's annexation of Crimea that year - allows sanctioned individuals to make essential payments for the upkeep of assets. The ministry did not confirm whether payments have been authorised.

The payments come after pledges from some Western governments to make targeting the luxury assets of allies of Russia's President Vladimir Putin central to their efforts to punish Moscow.

In March, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed, when announcing the freezing of one yacht in Spain, to hit Putin's allies "decisively" and "hard".