Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian-made drones: air force spokesman

The United States told a closed NATO meeting that it would accelerate the deployment of a modernised version of the B61, the B61-12 gravity bombs at NATO bases in Europe
Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 'kamikaze' drones so far, air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told a briefing on Friday.
The drones have become a key weapon in Russia's arsenal during its war in Ukraine and have often been used in the past month to target crucial energy infrastructure.
Iran has denied Ukrainian and Western accusations that it is supplying drones to Russia.