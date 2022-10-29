    বাংলা

    Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian-made drones: air force spokesman

    The Shahed-136 'kamikaze' has become a key weapon in Russia's arsenal during its war in Ukraine and has often been used to target crucial energy infrastructure

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 06:18 AM

    Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 'kamikaze' drones so far, air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told a briefing on Friday.

    The drones have become a key weapon in Russia's arsenal during its war in Ukraine and have often been used in the past month to target crucial energy infrastructure.

    Iran has denied Ukrainian and Western accusations that it is supplying drones to Russia.

    RELATED STORIES
    "Shot Grable", the first and only test of the Atomic Cannon using a live 280mm nuclear artillery shell which took place at the Nevada Test Site in 1953, as photographed by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain 1352d Photographic Squadron.
    US lowers 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bombs in Europe: Russia
    The United States told a closed NATO meeting that it would accelerate the deployment of a modernised version of the B61, the B61-12 gravity bombs at NATO bases in Europe
    A woman gets off the bus as civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine arrive at a railway station in the town of Dzhankoi, Crimea, Oct 24, 2022.
    Russian forces repelled drone attack on Crimea
    ‘Ships of the Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay’, a Russia-installed official says
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Oct 28, 2022.
    Russia declares mobilisation for Ukraine complete
    Putin had ordered the ‘partial mobilisation’ last month after his forces suffered major setbacks on the battlefield
    Ukrainian family Mykhalchenko read and listen to Better Time Stories, a project introduced for Ukrainian children who are seperated from their families in Rotterdam, Netherlands Oct 25, 2022.
    Book app connects Ukrainian fathers with children
    The app, Better Time Stories, offers five titles selected to help children process the trauma of war and is aimed at kids from 3 to 7 years old

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher