After pension reform battle, Macron weakened but unbowed

Macron must also "show goodwill," said Bruno Cautres, a political analyst with Sciences-Po university.

In that vein, he invited trade unions to the Elysee Palace for talks next Tuesday, a presidency official said. Union leaders rejected the offer, however, and said they would keep up their fight.

Helping Macron's cause, turnout in nationwide protests has fallen in recent weeks. "Even in France, strikes don't last forever," a government official said.

TACKLING 'INJUSTICE'

Macron said in an interview in March that the pension protests showed the French were crying out for more social justice, and hinted at how he plans to deliver that.

"What did this anger show? A feeling of injustice. People say: it's always the same ones who work and who have to make efforts," he said in the interview with TF1 and France 2.

He criticised the "cynicism" of companies that use government money but channel their profits into share buybacks and pledged to make them spend more of that money on staff instead.

He also reiterated a campaign promise to make people on income support work 15 to 20 hours a week to maintain their welfare payments. Such a measure would likely be popular with right-wing voters but risk angering the left.

It would also need to find its way through parliament, where Macron has lost his working majority and debate has become increasingly fractious.

The conservative Les Republicains' (LR) party, which the government had hoped it would be able to count on for support, has emerged deeply divided from the pension reform saga.