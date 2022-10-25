Britain's finance bosses hope Sunak steadies ship after market chaos

Sunak is a known quantity to Britain's banks, asset managers and insurers, having previously run the country's finance ministry for two years as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the economy.

Finance bosses are hopeful his new administration will have a steadying influence on markets, after the deep tax-cutting plans of his predecessor Liz Truss spooked investors and sparked a chaotic sell-off of government bonds that forced the Bank of England to intervene.

"Policy stability is absolutely critical," Miles Celic, chief executive of finance lobby group TheCityUK told Reuters. "An ongoing radical swing of the pendulum on policy is something that in any country is unhelpful."

Finance chiefs want Sunak to balance spending on infrastructure with easing immigration policy for skilled workers and investing in education, Celic added.

Sunak also needs to keep Britain globally competitive, according to the boss of London-based banking giant HSBC.

"There are some areas where I think there is potential for improvement to drive greater competition," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn told Reuters, adding he welcomed recent moves to embed competitiveness into regulators' objectives.