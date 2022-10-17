Russian fighter plane crashes into apartments in southern city near Ukraine

Footage showed a large fireball erupting from a multi-storey building. Russian news agencies said the pilots had ejected.

Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-34, a supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber.

RIA news agency said it crashed during a training flight from a military airfield. TASS said the crash was caused by an engine fire.

Russia's state Investigative Committee, which deals with serious crimes, said it had opened a criminal case and sent investigators to the scene. It did not say what evidence pointed to potential foul play.

Interfax quoted the Kremlin as saying President Vladimir Putin had been informed, and had ordered all necessary help to be provided to victims. The health and emergencies ministers were ordered to fly to the region, it said.