Dutch vote in tight race to pick a new prime minister

Dutch voters cast their ballots on Wednesday in a nail-biting election in which opinion polls show at least three parties - including the far-right - could hope for the top spot, with no clear leader having emerged.

A weighted poll published on the eve of the vote showed anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders' Freedom Party tied for the lead with the conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, followed closely by a joint Labour/Green ticket.

Only one thing is certain: the Netherlands will get its first new prime minister in over a decade, after Rutte resigned in July as his fourth coalition government collapsed, ending a 13-year tenure.

Restricting immigration - the issue that triggered the collapse of Rutte's last cabinet - has been a key issue in the campaign.