Italian artist Pistoletto's 'Venus of the Rags' destroyed by fire in Naples

An open-air installation of "Venus of the Rags", one of the most famous works by top Italian contemporary artist Michelangelo Pistoletto, has been destroyed by an overnight fire in Naples, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The sculpture, of which several versions exist in museums around the world, had been inaugurated just two weeks ago in Piazza del Municipio, a monumental square in the heart of the southern Italian city that houses the town hall.