UK says Russia struck dam this week on Siverskyi Donets river

Russia struck the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River in northeast Ukraine this week using short-range ballistic missiles or similar weapons, the British military said on Saturday.

The attack on Sept 21 and 22 followed an earlier one on the Karachunivske dam near Krivyi Rih in central Ukraine on Sept 15, the Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin, adding that Ukrainian forces are advancing further downstream along both rivers.