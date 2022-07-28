Red tape and reluctant locals cloud Germany's solar power rush

MAIN BOTTLENECK: LOCAL APPROVAL

Uhlig, with some 20 other residents, began a citizens' initiative, in other words, a local campaign to pressure the companies to scale down their project or push the council to reject it all together.

The companies took on some of the initiative's suggestions of reducing the project’s scale and adding more greenery to surround the panels, Uhlig and the companies said.

The citizens' initiative still considered the project too big, and the municipal council initially voted against it last November before approving it in July - coincidentally on the same day as the Berlin parliament approved the new renewable energy law.

Andre Bartz, a project developer at Notus GmbH, said solar investors were used to opposition, but he considered the strength of feeling to be unusual.

Residents both opposed to the project and in favour of it said solar energy needs some of the regulation already in place for wind power where each state for instance has to set aside a minimum area for turbines.

For unsubsidised solar parks, regulation only provides general recommendations that are not binding.

"There are always only guidelines, and they are interpreted very differently by each municipality. That makes it difficult at times," Martin Steeb, a project developer at Boreas Energie GmbH, said.

Carsten Preuss, the chairman of the BUND environmental group in Brandenburg, said giving such latitude to local councils ran the risk of overwhelming people who work on a voluntary basis with procedure.

PERMITS TAKE 'FOR EVER'

Lea Mueller, a photovoltaic project developer at German utility EnBW, which operates Germany's largest solar park, said local petitions and citizens' initiatives meant some solar projects can take "for ever".

She said those involved need to focus more on solutions than problems, "sometimes thinking outside the box".

In Brandenburg, EnBW operates three large solar parks that generate as much electricity as 65,000 households equipped with roof-top solar panels, Mueller said.

The sparsely-populated state already produces more than a tenth of the energy consumed in Germany.

But to achieve the country's 2030 targets for PV, Germany needs more large-scale projects, or many smaller parks. "But if every small project takes as long as it currently does, I don’t think we can do it," she added.

The new renewable energy law declared the expansion to be of "outstanding public interest", which should accelerate approval procedures, the economy ministry spokesperson said.

It expands the areas permitted for solar along land areas including motorways and railway lines, the spokesperson added, and said that the ministry believed enough land was available for solar parks for now.

Even with the July approval from the Barnim council, whether Boreas and Notus will be able build their solar project, depends on securing many more permits.