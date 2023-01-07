    বাংলা

    Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador again over executions

    The Dutch government summons the Iranian ambassador to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Hoekstra says

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 03:59 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 03:59 PM

    The Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.

    "Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in Iran. I will summon the Iranian ambassador to underline our serious concerns and I call upon EU Member States to do the same," Hoekstra said in a tweet.

    Iran on Saturday hanged two men for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept 16.

    Hoekstra said these actions underlined the need for the European Union to impose stronger sanctions on Iran than are currently being considered.

    The Netherlands also summoned the Iranian ambassador in The Hague last month to protest against the execution of demonstrators in the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, from the frontline Donbas city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Jan 7, 2023.
    Shelling booms around Bakhmut's streets
    The shellfire is the current focus of the most intense fighting in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow's declaration of a ceasefire for Eastern Orthodox Christmas
    British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, Nov 22, 2022.
    London to host meeting on alleged war crimes in Ukraine
    Justice ministers from around the world will gather in the city to scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court in its investigations of alleged war crimes in Ukraine
    Russian hacking underground newsletter is seen in this illustration taken, Dec 19, 2022
    Russian hackers targeted US nuclear scientists
    The hacking group Cold River has escalated its campaign against Kyiv's allies since the invasion of Ukraine, according to cybersecurity researchers
    A Marder armoured infantry fighting vehicle of the German army Bundeswehr is pictured at Rukla military base, Lithuania April 22, 2022.
    Shells fly at Ukraine front despite Putin's truce
    President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday on Friday to observe Russian Orthodox Christmas

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher