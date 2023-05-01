    বাংলা

    Thai PM candidate gives birth two weeks before election

    Paetongtarn, 36, announced the birth on her official Facebook and Instagram accounts with a photo of the newborn

    Reuters
    Published : 1 May 2023, 04:34 AM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 04:34 AM

    Thailand's leading prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, gave birth on Monday to a baby boy two weeks before elections in which she hopes to return to power the populist movement her father and aunt led before army coups ousted them.

    Paetongtarn, 36, announced the birth on her official Facebook and Instagram accounts with a photo of the newborn.

    "Hi, my name is Prutthasin Sooksawas, nickname Thasin," read the post. "Thanks for all the support. In a few days, wait for my mum to recover first, then I will meet the press."

    Paetongtarn, who goes by the nickname Ung Ing, has been first or second in polls for voters' favourite prime ministerial candidate throughout the campaign for the May 14 election, trading places with Pita Limjaroenrat of the progressive opposition Move Forward Party.

    The imminent arrival of Paetongtarn's second child had not kept her from the campaign trail until very recently.

    Her family's name recognition and her party's enduring popularity that has brought it a string of election victories could again bring it back to power.

    Recent polls showing opposition parties with big leads could spell trouble for incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who first came to power in a 2014 coup that ousted an elected government that had been led by Paetongtarn's aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra.

    Paetongtarn's father and Yingluck's brother, former telecommunications tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra was himself toppled in a 2006 military coup. Both Thaksin and Yingluck live in self-imposed exile to avoid prison convictions their allies say were designed to prevent their political comebacks.

    Prayuth, who became a civilian prime minister after 2019 elections, trailed in fourth place in a mid-April poll for favourite prime ministerial candidate with 13.72%.

    However, Prayuth may have help from the 250-seat upper house Senate, whose appointed members were approved by the military junta Prayuth led for five years.

    The Senate also votes for prime minister, so it is possible that the leader of the biggest party in the 500-seat elected lower house could be denied the top job if the Senate votes with minority parties.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the youngest daughter of billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attends a Pheu Thai Party news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 6, 2022. REUTERS
    Thailand to hold election on May 14
    The announcement comes as parties step up campaigning for a nationwide electoral contest that is shaping up to be a battle between a pro-military conservative grouping
    Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharat party's candidate for Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan attends the draw for the party's list usage for the upcoming election ahead of an event by the election commission in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr 4, 2023.
    Generals, tycoon, neophyte among Thailand PM candidates
    Two generals involved in coups, a pro-cannabis health minister and a businesswoman could be Thailand's next premiers, as political parties finalise their picks for the top job
    Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks to members of the media at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 20, 2023.
    Thai PM slips in opinion poll, rival pulls ahead
    Paetongtarn Shinawatra's support jumped 10 points to 38.2% in the survey while PM Prayuth trailed in third place with 15.65%
    A combination image shows student activist Chonthicha Jangrew arriving at the Thai military court after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand, January 21, 2016 (top L), and as an election candidate for the Move Forward Party, speaking during the general election campaign in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 17, 2023 (bottom L), and Piyarat "Toto" Chongthep jumping over a barricade during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitutional change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 17, 2020 (top R), and as an election candidate for the Move Forward Party, speaking during the general election campaign, in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 12, 2023.
    Young Thais who questioned monarchy look to win seats in parliament
    Analysts say that many of the issues that the youth movement raised are now part of mainstream discourse, including calls to amend the laws on insulting the monarchy

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury