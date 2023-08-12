    বাংলা

    Floods, mudslides kill two people in northwestern China city

    Local authorities set up cordons to allow drainage work on some roads, while the city dispatched nearly 3,900 police to help

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2023, 03:46 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 03:46 AM

    Mudslides and flooding in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian killed two people, and 16 others are missing, state owned China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.

    The casualties come after heavy rainfall and floods devastated many parts of China, with some extreme weather following in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri which made landfall in southern Fujian province almost three weeks ago.

    Two houses in a village in Xian have been washed away, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and power supply facilities has been damaged, said CCTV.

    Search and rescue teams and river bank reinforcement personnel have been sent to the area, added CCTV.

    The Qinling Mountains in Xian will continue to experience extreme weather conditions, which will lead to soil erosion and possibly further mudslides, said CCTV.

    In the capital Beijing and the northeastern city of Harbin, some trains were suspended on Saturday due to heavy rain and strong winds, according to two separate reports on CCTV.

    In southwestern Guangxi on Friday, heavy rainfall in the city of Nanning led to urban flooding, forcing rush hour commuters to drive vehicles and motorcycles through waterlogged roads, CCTV said in a separate report.

    Local authorities set up cordons to allow drainage work on some roads, while the city dispatched nearly 3,900 police to help.

