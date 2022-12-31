    বাংলা

    North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests

    US Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launches did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Dec 2022, 04:49 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2022, 04:49 AM

    North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

    The launches were the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year, as Pyongyang presses on with weapons development amid speculation it could test a nuclear weapon for a seventh time.

    The three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from around 8 am local time (2300 GMT) from North Hwanghae Province, south of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

    All three flew at an altitude of around 100 km (62 miles) and covered a range of around 350 km (217 miles), Japan's defence ministry said. South Korean military also said the missiles flew about 350 km.

    "North Korea's ballistic missile(s) launch is a grave provocation that undermines peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, condemning it as a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolution and urging it to stop immediately.

    US Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launches did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies, but they highlighted the destabilising impact of North Korea's weapons programme.

    The launches came a day after South Korea's defence ministry announced it had successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle.

    On Monday, five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea, prompting the South's military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters to try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017.

    Relations between North Korea and US-ally South Korea have grown more tense since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's conservative government took over in May, promising a tougher stance toward the North.

    Not counting Saturday's launches, North Korea has fired around 70 ballistic missiles this year, Yonhap news agency said, including about eight intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

    North Korean state media KCNA had yet to mention the launches, but said on Saturday that leader Kim Jong Un had presided over a party meeting on Friday to decide policy and strategy for 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet is recorded flying close to a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea, according to the US military, in a still image from video taken Dec 21, 2022.
    Chinese jet came within 10 feet of US military aircraft: US
    The incident involved a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet and a US air force RC-135 aircraft
    Liao Xiaofeng takes care of her mother Chen Lifen upon returning from a clinic, at their home in a village of Lezhi county after strict measures to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were removed nationwide, in Ziyang, Sichuan province, China Dec 29, 2022.
    Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China
    Experts say the elderly in rural areas may be particularly vulnerable because of their vaccine hesitancy and inadequate medical resources
    Burnt trucks are seen inside a tunnel that was burnt down in Gwacheon, South Korea, Dec 29, 2022.
    Fire on S Korean highway kills 5
    Nearly 40 people caught in heavy traffic during the blaze were injured in the incident, emergency officials say
    Medical workers attend to patients at a makeshift fever clinic inside a gymnasium, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China December 28, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS
    China's countryside in rush to bolster COVID defences
    It is racing to beef up medical facilities before millions of workers return for the Lunar New Year holiday from cities where COVID is surging

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher