China floods hit rice, corn crops; trigger food inflation worries

Northern China, still grappling with swollen rivers and floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri two weeks ago, could see further crop damage with tropical storm Khanun.

On Thursday, China's northern Hebei province upgraded its emergency response to the highest level after last week's record flooding in preparation for potentially damaging downpours from the new storm.

Initial estimates show 4 million to 5 million metric tons of corn, or about 2% of the country's output, have been affected by the floods, two trade sources said.

"We can't confirm how much of that will be totally lost or damaged," a second trader in Singapore said.

Corn prices DCCcv1 on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 1.4% to 2,759 yuan ($381.34) per ton.

China's agriculture ministry on Friday said floods due to Typhoon Doksuri are impacting some low lying corn-producing areas in the northeast but it left the country's 2023/24 corn output estimate unchanged at 282.34 million metric tons.

Floods are also likely to reduce rice output.