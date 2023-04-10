Japan, China meet to discuss maritime concerns as Beijing simulates attack on Taiwan

"The importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is not only important for the security of Japan, but also for the stability of the international community as a whole," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Beijing considers Taiwan as a part of China and regards meetings between senior US and Taiwanese officials as interference in its internal affairs. It has not ruled out using force to bring what it views as a rogue province under its control.

China's delegation was headed by Hong Liang, director-general of the Boundary and Ocean Affairs at China's Foreign Ministry, while Japan's side was led by director-general of Asian and Oceanian Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi.

During the last meeting in November, Hong criticized Tokyo for commenting on China's activity in the Taiwan Strait, the waters that separate the island from the mainland. He also asked Japan to pull its ships back from the seas around islands in the East China Sea claimed by both countries.