South Korea's Yoon arrives in Tokyo hours after North's missile launch

Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, hours after North Korea fired a ballistic missile, as he looks to use the first visit to Japan by a South Korean president in 12 years to find common ground at a time of heightened tension in the region.

Yoon will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the afternoon when the two are expected to present a united front as they seek to put behind years of animosity arising from Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

Before Yoon's flight, North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile, which landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, emphasising both the urgency of regional security and the threat posed by North Korea.

The two are also expected to discuss cooperation to secure supply chains.

"There is an increasing need for (South) Korea and Japan to cooperate in this time," Yoon said in a written interview with international media on Wednesday, calling both North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and supply chain disruptions a "polycrisis".