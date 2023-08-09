China warns of crop, animal disease outbreaks in flood-hit areas

Northern China warned of crop and animal diseases breaking out as flood waters retreated from rural areas, while some cities struggled to restore drinking water supplies after the worst flooding in six decades.

Hebei province, which shares a border with the capital Beijing, was struck by more than a year's rainfall last week from storms that followed Typhoon Doksuri, affecting autumn crops and damaging agricultural equipment.

Local authorities must step up measures to prevent and control major disease outbreaks caused by dead animals, pests and insects, Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian said after an inspection of affected areas on Tuesday.

Farms across Hebei have been severely affected, with numerous pigs and sheep drowning in the floodwaters and crops destroyed.

Waterlogging must also be reduced and floodwaters from planted fields drained to minimise crop losses and also ensure that winter wheat planting is unaffected, Tang said.