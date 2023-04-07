Taiwan braces for new China pressure tactic in disputed strait

Taiwan officials and defence analysts are bracing for intensifying pressure on the "median line" that has for decades helped keep the peace in the Taiwan Strait as China begins inspecting civilian shipping across the waterway.

China's Fujian maritime safety administration launched a three-day special patrol and inspection operation on Wednesday, which is seen in Taiwan as retaliation for President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting in California with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The maritime safety authority in the southeastern Chinese province said the operation included "on-site inspections" on cargo ships and barges in the north and centre of the Taiwan Strait "to ensure the safety of vessel navigation and ensure the safe and orderly operation of key projects on water".

Taiwan's transport ministry said it had lodged a strong protest with Beijing and the island's defence minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, told lawmakers on Thursday that any Chinese boarding of Taiwanese ships would be illegal.

"As long as they are ships hoisting our country's flag they are all a part of our territory," he said.

Taiwan's military will not allow China to "unilaterally" board Taiwanese ships, he said.

China claims Taiwan as its own and says the Taiwan Strait is its sovereign territory and while China has never officially recognised the median line that a US general devised in 1954 at the height of Cold War hostility, China's military had for years largely respected it.

But the traditional role played by the imaginary line was thrown into question last year in the days after the then-US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

China, infuriated by the visit, sent its navy ships on exercises to both sides of the line but it did not seek to directly stop or board civilian ships.