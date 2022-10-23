    বাংলা

    Reaction to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s precedent-breaking third term

    Xi Jinping stacked the party’s top echelon with his protégés and allies

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 05:06 AM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 05:06 AM

    China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.


    Here is initial reaction:


    ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, SINGAPORE

    “It does look like it’s dominated by Xi’s allies.”


    “In terms of policymaking, it does mean that there is likely to be more deference to Xi Jinping’s own views about how to move the country and the economy forward... I can imagine that zero-COVID policy is likely more entrenched and there’s going to be further push on this issue of common prosperity and the like.”

    CHRIS MILLER, PROFESSOR AT TUFTS UNIVERSITY, MASSACHUSETTS

    “The party congress has reaffirmed Xi's decisive role in ruling the Communist Party, marking a continued shift away from collective leadership of party elites toward a personalized dictatorship. It also appears to have confirmed the downgrading of economic growth as a key party goal, relative to other agenda items such as zero-COVID and the party's political and ideological control. On tech, the key theme was self-sufficiency in science and technology, which is to be expected given the increasing decoupling of the US and Chinese tech sectors.”

