    বাংলা

    China clears roads to earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74

    A total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as of Tuesday night

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 04:05 AM
    Updated : 7 Sept 2022, 04:05 AM

    China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, state media reported on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 74.

    In addition, a total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as of Tuesday night, the People's Daily reported.

    The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.

    Rescuers had rushed to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, while 11,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from Luding county, where the quake was centred.

    Early on Wednesday, China Earthquake Networks Centre recorded a magnitude 3 aftershock at the epicentre, at a depth of 12 km (7.5 miles).

    Weather forecasters have also warned of the prospect of heavy rains in the region until Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing
    Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing
    Shoji Morimoto, a Tokyo resident charges 10,000 yen ($71) an hour to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion
    China reports 1,848 new COVID cases for Sept 3 vs 1,988 day earlier
    China reports 1,848 new COVID cases for Sept 3
    There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226
    Australia indicates support to boost temporary skilled migrants' pay
    Australia indicates support to boost temporary skilled migrants' pay
    The government announced it would lift its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, to help businesses with staff shortfalls
    China's Shenzhen extends COVID curbs but stops short of full lockdown
    China's Shenzhen extends COVID curbs
    The city officials are trying to rein in rising COVID cases but stop short of a full lockdown

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher