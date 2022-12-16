Journalists' COVID deaths reported amid fears of Lunar New Year virus spread

China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Thursday, compared with 2,000 the previous day.

The official figures, however, do not capture the whole picture as testing has dropped and are at odds with signs of a wider spread in cities where long queues outside fever clinics and empty pharmacy shelves have become a common sight.

Concern is mounting over China's hinterland in the run-up to the Lunar New Year when rural areas are likely to be inundated with travellers returning to their home towns and villages, which have had little exposure to the virus during the three years since the pandemic erupted.

China's National Health Commission said on Friday it was ramping up vaccinations and building stocks of ventilators, essential drugs and test kits in rural areas. It also advised travellers to reduce contact with elderly relatives.

A day after the White House said the United States was ready to help if China requested it, a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Friday that Australia "stands ready" to continue COVID-19 collaboration that has so far included the supply of medical equipment and joint research work.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin did not respond directly to questions about the U.S. offer but said on Thursday that China had "institutional advantages" to fight COVID.

Mainland China's international borders remain largely shut, but recent decisions to abandon testing prior to domestic travel and disable apps that track people's journey history have freed up people to move around the country.

One of China's most populous provinces, Henan, cancelled all holidays for healthcare staff until the end of March to ensure "a smooth transition" as COVID restrictions ease, state media reported.

Multiple cities across the country of 1.4 billion people also opened new vaccination sites to encourage the public to take booster shots, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported.

Hong Kong said on Friday its adult residents could get a fifth shot, with infections there on the rise in recent months.

"Go all out" was the message from China's state asset regulator in a statement that urged government-owned drugmakers to ensure supplies of COVID-related medicines to meet "the rapid increase" in demand.

'EVERYONE WILL GET IT'

Thanks to the government's previously uncompromising controls, China got off lightly compared with many other countries during the pandemic over the past three years, but now many Chinese are resigned to catching the virus at some point.

"Everyone will get it, I guess," a 29-year-old Beijing resident who requested to be identified by her surname Du, told Reuters on the streets of Beijing.

Analysts fear China will pay a price for letting the virus rapidly rip through a population that lacks "herd immunity" and has low vaccination rates among the elderly.

That has dented prospects for near-term growth, even if the opening up should eventually revive China's battered economy.