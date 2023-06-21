Taiwan on alert for Chinese-funded election interference

"They hope to influence Taiwanese people by reaching out to the grassroots," said one Taiwan security official with direct knowledge of the matter. "They hope to influence swing voters who don't have particular political affiliation and would vote for whoever gives them benefits."

High on the government's watch list for likely recipients in Taiwan are small political parties that support Beijing's sovereignty claims over the island, local councillors, and temples that engage in exchange activities with China, according one of the classified reports reviewed.

Beijing could also offer free trips to China to hundreds of Taiwanese involved in election campaigns ahead of the vote to "influence voting decisions", another of the internal reports said, pointing to local politicians such as borough chiefs and village heads.

The government formed a cross-ministry security task force dubbed "Ping Shun", or safe and sound, this year to look into possible voting interference at home or abroad, according to that person and another security official with direct knowledge of the matter. Both declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

It is illegal under Taiwanese law for an election campaign to receive money from "external hostile forces," including China.

According to another of the internal reports, which has reviewed and is based upon Taiwanese intelligence, China could send money in via popular Chinese social networking and chat app WeChat, which allows direct transfers among users, and is available in Taiwan.