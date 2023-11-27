North Korea lashes out at critics, hints at more satellite launches

North Korea warned on Monday it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including satellite launches, state media KCNA reported, citing the foreign ministry.

The report on a statement from a foreign ministry official also criticised a joint statement released by the United States, South Korea and other countries aimed at its recent satellite launch.

"It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the US and its followers," the KCNA report said.