    বাংলা

    North Korea lashes out at critics, hints at more satellite launches

    North Korea warned that it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including satellite launches, state media KCNA reported

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 05:08 AM

    North Korea warned on Monday it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including satellite launches, state media KCNA reported, citing the foreign ministry.

    The report on a statement from a foreign ministry official also criticised a joint statement released by the United States, South Korea and other countries aimed at its recent satellite launch.

    "It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the US and its followers," the KCNA report said.

    It also warned of consequences while discussing UN security resolutions aimed at the nuclear-armed state.

    The United States and nine other countries issued a joint statement last week criticising North Korea for launching a space booster using ballistic missile technology, calling it a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.

    RELATED STORIES
    A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, February 7, 2023.
    N Korea scraps military deal with South
    N Korea's defence ministry said in a statement that it would restore all military measures it had halted under the deal with S Korea
    A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023.
    S Korea boosts military surveillance after North claims spy satellite launch
    North Korea said it placed its first spy satellite in orbit on Tuesday and vowed to launch more in the near future
    US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a welcome ceremony before an annual security meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik at the Defence Ministry in Seoul, South Korea on November 13, 2023.
    Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping N Korea
    Washington has accused North Korea of supplying military equipment to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, and Moscow of providing technical military support to help the North
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    North Korea accuses US of stoking tension with 'nuclear supremacy'
    Kim said Washington was seeking to improve its preemptive nuclear strike capability against North Korea by building a missile defence system

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps