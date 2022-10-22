Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao 'forced' out of party congress

Chinese former President Hu Jintao was apparently forced out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party.

An AFP video showed a steward repeatedly trying to lift 79-year-old Hu, who was seated next to President Xi Jinping at the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday, Reuters reports.

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu, seated to Hu's right, handed the former president's folder to the steward, and wiped his head with a cloth after Hu finally stood up.