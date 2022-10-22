Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao 'forced' out of party congress

Chinese former President Hu Jintao was apparently forced out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party.
An AFP video showed a steward repeatedly trying to lift 79-year-old Hu, who was seated next to President Xi Jinping at the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday, Reuters reports.
China's top legislator Li Zhanshu, seated to Hu's right, handed the former president's folder to the steward, and wiped his head with a cloth after Hu finally stood up.
Before being led off the stage by two stewards, Hu talked with Xi and patted Premier Li Keqiang, seated to the right of Xi, on the shoulder.
Hu, the immediate predecessor of the Chinese president, appeared to resist leaving while being escorted, and turned back to his seat at one point, Reuters reported.
Stewards assisted Hu at the same stage for the opening ceremony of the congress last Sunday. He appeared slightly unsteady at the time.
The once-in-five-years congress concluded with amendments to the party's constitution that reflects Xi’s political thought within the party.