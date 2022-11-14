For host Indonesia, a G20 summit dogged by Russia-Ukraine rancour

Group of 20 leaders meet on Tuesday under very different circumstances than those host Indonesia envisioned when it began planning the summit last year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine hanging over proceedings even in the absence of Russia's leader.

Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country and Southeast Asia's largest economy, assumed the chair of the G20 in December with plans to focus on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and boosting the interests of developing nations.

Instead, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February threw the word into turmoil and threw Indonesia's preparations for the summit out of kilter, forcing it into a high-stakes struggle to manage divergent demands and ensure the summit on the island of Bali takes place.

"Just keeping the meeting together is already a big achievement," said Jose Rizal, executive director of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta.

Russia's Feb 24 invasion of its southern neighbour sparked calls by some Western leaders for a boycott of the G20 summit and for the withdrawal of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation.